Egoland 2: Confirmed Dates, Times And Streamers

Egoland 2: We tell you everything that is known about Egoland 2, the Rust server with Ibai, Cristinini, Rubius and other famous streamers. Egoland will return with a second edition in which many of the best-known streamers in the field of video games will participate. We are talking about content creators of the stature of Ibai, Cristinini, Rubius or Auronplay. In other words: viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy all kinds of adventures in Rust, the survival game developed by Facepunch Studios for PC, Xbox One and PS4 (backward compatible on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5).

What’s the date for Egoland 2?

The start of the event will take place hours after the Three Kings holiday, on January 7. It will start at 18:00 CET (time fully broken down by country just below these lines) and will end just one month later, on February 7, 2022. The end of Egoland 2 will be broadcast until 23:00 CET.

What time does Egoland 2 start?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 12:00

United States (PT): at 09:00

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 11:00

Nicaragua: at 11:00 am

Panama: at 12:00

Paraguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.