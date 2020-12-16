eGoGames launches a 100,000 euro eSports League

The mobile esports platform leads the world’s largest solitaire competition. eGoGames has launched the biggest league of mobile eSports in Europe in Solitaire play. The event will feature a guaranteed prize pool of 100,000 euros where the top 100 finishers will get a piece of the cake.

How does it work?

As in all sports, the league is the championship that rewards consistency and therefore, those players who get the highest number of cups (awarded with participation in competitions) will go up positions.

What kind of competitions can be played?

Participants will have the option of registering for different competitions: 1v1, knockout tournaments or broadcast events that will bring cups to the league. The competitions that count for the league will be those where the entry fee is not free. However, players will be able to train to improve their skills as in any traditional sport at no cost.

Solitaire is one of the most popular video games in history. The mobile versions have been even more so, reaching 17 million people who play solitaire every day, according to data from App Annie. This makes solitaire more than 7 times more popular than the hit game Fortnite, which has 2.4 million active mobile players daily according to App Annie.



