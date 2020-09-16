Egan Bernal withdrew from Tour de France

Colombian Egan Bernal, defending champion, has withdrawn from the Tour de France before the dispute of the seventeenth stage that will take place between Grenoble and Meribel Col de la Loze, considered the queen day of this edition.

The 23-year-old, Ineos leader and No. 1 favorite for the yellow jersey, will focus on regaining his fitness for the rest of the season.

Bernal, after fainting at the Grand Colombier last Sunday, lost more than 7 minutes and ran out of options in the general classification. On yesterday’s day with the finish line in Villard de Lans, the Zipaquirá cyclist suffered again to reach the finish line, this time more than 27 minutes from the winner and far from the group of favorites.

In the general classification he was in place 16 at 19.04 minutes.

“Obviously this is not how I wanted my Tour de France to end, but I agree that it is the right decision for the circumstances. I have the greatest respect for this race and I am already looking forward to coming back in the next few years, ”said Bernal.

For his part, the director of Ineos Grenadiers, Dave Brailsford, explained that the decision is the right one for the rider and the formation.



