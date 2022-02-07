eFootball PES Follows In The Footsteps Of FIFA 22 And Eliminates Mason Greenwood

eFootball PES: The player has been accused of an alleged case of rape and was arrested in January on suspicion of assaulting a woman. Mason Greenwood, the 20-year-old Manchester United striker, remains free on bail after he was arrested for an alleged sexual assault against a woman, as published by Diario AS. Faced with this situation, video game companies have not been slow to react. First it was EA Sports, which along the lines of other similar cases, announced that it would remove it from FIFA 22. Now, Konami has also joined and has reported that it will do the same in its video games, eFootball PES 2021 and eFootball 2022.

In a statement sent by Konami to Eurogamer, the Japanese company has confirmed the removal of the footballer: “Due to the serious accusations made against Mason Greenwood, the player will be removed from our football titles until further notice,” they explain. “Specifically in PES 2021 on mobile, users cannot get the player, but those who already have it will not be affected.”

According to the company, “Konami condemns violence of any kind”, so while police investigations are carried out, they consider it inappropriate to “comment further” on the matter. This case is reminiscent of Mendy, from Manchester City, who was also removed from video games.

Greenwood case: ongoing investigations

The accusations against Greenwood were published on Instagram through videos and photographs, as well as a conversation in which both the soccer player and the assaulted woman allegedly participated. All this material was removed from social networks, since the complainant was exposed, contrary to what is established by current law. Manchester United, for its part, announced the suspension of its player.

eFootball 2022 is Konami’s bet for the future of its football simulations, although the launch of the title has made it clear that they have a lot of work ahead of them. The Japanese company has proposed a free-to-play product for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC, but after the failed premiere, they continue to work on the necessary updates that allow them to compete head-to-head with the competition. For now, the promise is that they will continue to work on it.