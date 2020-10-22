eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Receives Data Pack

The first major update of the new version of Konami’s football simulator incorporates many new features. It’s here, the eFootball PES 2021 Data Pack 2.0 can now be downloaded in any of the game’s versions.

This was announced by Konami in a press release, where it explained that this first major patch will offer more than 150 player updates, more than 200 new kits, as well as the arrival of Steven Gerrard as Master League Manager, among other additional changes.

The Data Pack 2.0 fine-tunes the data of leagues, clubs and players from countries such as Italy, Spain, Turkey, Belgium, Switzerland, Brazil or China. Among the faces of official partners that are included, you can find stars of the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Ansu Fati and Francisco Trincão (FC Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal) and Albian Ajeti (Celtic FC). The official kits have also received the consequent update. The same has happened with the shirts of the 24 national teams (Belgium, England, France, Holland, Portugal, etc.) and with the third kits of Arsenal, FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Manchester United and AS Roma.

More Players for Iconic Moments

In addition to all this, from now on PES 2021 will have the launch of new players of the Iconic Moments series in various myClub campaigns, which will continue to receive news next month:

October 22 – Ronaldinho (Iconic Party: 03/08/2005)

October 22 – Carles Puyol (Iconic Party: 01/19/2012)

October 22 – Deco (Iconic Party: 01/07/2006)

October 29 – Patrick Viera (Iconic Match: 05/15/2004)

October 29 – Sol Campbell (Iconic Match: 05/04/2002)

October 29 – Gilberto Silva (Iconic Party: 08/11/2002)

Data Pack 2.0 will add the following:

Steven Gerrard, current Rangers FC manager and soccer legend, is now available as Master

League manager

Exclusive “Complete Celebration 3” for selected players from the Iconic Moments series, activated by pressing L3 in game after scoring a goal

14 new boots from adidas, NIKE, PUMA, UMBRO, MIZUNO and Joma

eFootball PES 2021 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



