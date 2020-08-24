eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Cover Stars

The cover stars of eFootball PES 2021, which will be released as a season update instead of a new game, have been announced. This year we will be able to see both Ronaldo and Messi on the cover of eFootball PES.

Konami, the developer of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), one of the most popular soccer game series in the world, or eFootball PES with its new name, will not release a new game called eFootball PES 2021 this year in order to offer a better experience to game lovers, announced that the new game will be released next year as eFootball PES 2022.

eFootball PES 2021 will be released as a season update to eFootball PES 2020, which was released last year. The official Twitter account of eFootball PES, which recently shared a new tweet, has officially announced who will be the cover stars of the eFootball PES 2021 season update.

eFootball PES 2021 cover stars: Messi, Ronaldo, Rashford, Davies

Lionel Messi, who has been the cover star of eFootball PES many times in the past years, will be the cover star of eFootball PES 2021 this year as well. Other cover stars accompanying Lionel Messi are another world star Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Bayern Munich Alphonso Davies.



