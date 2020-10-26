eFootball PES 2021 Mobile, now available on smartphones

Konami announces the update of its soccer game for mobile devices. Konami has announced that the eFootball PES 2021 Mobile update is now available, a series that has already had more than 300 million downloads and that now takes a step further with the functions and licenses that were announced for the Season Update game that we already analyzed in its moment.

In addition to incorporating this season’s player and team data, it also comes as a perfectly mobile-friendly soccer experience based on the version that won the award for best sports game at E3 20019. In this sense, we have as news the events of the Matchday mode, in addition to the updates.

Among the game’s prominent licenses are teams like Barça, Arsenal, Juventus, Bayern and a new exclusive, Roma. The new additions will join the ‘Iconic Moments Series’, which will allow players to relive and recreate the most magical moments from the careers of current and past soccer superstars. From today, Ronaldinho, Carles Puyol and Deco will be Legends of the Iconic Moments Series.

Legendary Players Now Available

Additionally, players will also be able to live out their soccer fantasy by signing various Legends to their myClub team, including David Beckham, Francesco Totti, Diego Maradona, Steven Gerrard, Gabriel Batistuta, Fernando Torres, and Karl Rummenigge, among others.

Beyond this, the data of the real games played around the world is collected to implement the statistics updates that apply at all times. eFootball PES 2021 Mobile can now be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.



