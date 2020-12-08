eFootball PES 2021 LITE is out! Here are the details

The free version of eFootball PES, one of Konami’s popular series, eFootball PES 2021 LITE has been released to PC and consoles. The game, which is the compact version of the main game and requires relatively less system requirements, promises exciting moments for football lovers.

eFootball PES 2021 LITE is presented to game lovers for free

Due to the pandemic, Konami did not release a new game for eFootball PES this year and introduced a roster update over the last year’s game and presented it to users as eFootball PES 2021. Expressing that they are focusing on their games to be released in 2022, the publisher Konami has now announced that they have released the free version of the game, eFootball PES 2021 LITE, with a tweet.

The most important feature of free PES is that it supports myclub mode. In this mode, which can be compared to the Ultimate Team mode in FIFA, you will set up your own team and squad and try to beat other players with the updates you make. On the other hand, the data in the mod can be transferred to the paid version of the game. Thus, Konami will try to attract millions of players to its series.

In addition to all this, let’s also mention that the Master League mode is only available in the full version of eFootball PES 2021. It should also be noted that some clubs in the full version are not available in every mode in the LITE version. While the series was previously known only as PES (Pro Evolution Soccer), the phrase eFootball was added in front of it since last year.



