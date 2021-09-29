Efootball 2022: When And At What Time Can It Be Downloaded For Free On PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox, Android And Ios?

Efootball 2022: We tell you everything you need to know to start your game of eFootball 2022 as soon as it begins its journey through the market on September 30. Konami will launch its new stage in virtual football on September 30. We went from Pro Evolution Soccer to eFootball 2022, a free to play delivery that will come with important news for the community. Being free, you can access whenever you want without having to pay a single euro more. In this piece we tell you when you can download it.

When will I be able to download eFootball 2022?

Although Konami has not shared a standard time slot, some of the portals where it will debut show when you can start playing. On PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One you can do it from 02:00 (CEST) on September 30, while on the rest of the platforms it is unknown.

Judging by the coincidence of the two systems, the logic tells us that on PS5, PS4, Android and iOS it will be enabled at the same time as part of the simultaneous launch. Remember that in the case of mobile devices, you will skip an update in the current version of the eFootball PES 2021 application.

According to the requirements on Steam, we must have at least 50 GB of space available to download it, although this will not carry over to the mobile versions. We cannot ignore that the eFootball 2022 that we will receive this September 30 is merely an extended demo. We can only play matches against AI or matchmaking with a selection of 9 teams. Click on this link for details.