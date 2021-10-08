eFootball 2022: Update Promises To Fix Bugs In Late October

eFootball 2022: Konami will release an update to fix the issues found in eFootball 2022. The patch will be released on October 28th.

“We apologize for any inconveniences you may have experienced in the game,” the producer said in a statement posted on Twitter. The company continued to inform that it is preparing the release of version 0.9.1, which is scheduled to arrive at the end of the month.

According to Konami, the patch will fix issues already reported so far, as well as possible new bugs identified before the 28th. “We’ll keep you posted in more detail as we go [update development],” the company promised, saying though it will address player feedback and suggestions in future updates.

Update for our users pic.twitter.com/6DffY77Os7 — eFootball (@play_eFootball) October 8, 2021

While the statement is a glimmer of hope for fans of Konami’s football games, the company hasn’t offered any details about what will really change in the next version of the game. Anyway, the producer has promised to release more information and more specific details soon, so we can only wait.

The game was released on September 30th and is — or at least should be — an evolution of the good old Pro Evolution Soccer (PES). Full of bugs and problems of the most varied, the title ended up becoming a reason for joke and generating memes on the internet. Still, this hasn’t stopped the game from being among the most downloaded on PSN last month.

Free, eFootball 2022 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.