eFootball 2022 Update 0.9.1: All The Changes And Updates Of The Patch

eFootball 2022: After the fall update delay, Konami targets the bugs to fix the bugs in the current version. Fall update will be spring update. Konami has confirmed that version 1.0.0 of eFootball 2022 will not arrive on November 11 as planned, but will do so in spring 2022. Through this patch, the bulk of the content, hundreds of real teams and a good number of game modes. What has been distributed is patch 0.9.1, focused on bug fixes.
'[Launch of eFootball™ 2022 Gameplay Survey]
We are very grateful for your comments and suggestions on how to improve eFootball™ 2022. We take your feedback seriously and are working hard to improve the game.
— eFootball (@play_eFootball) October 26, 2021
These are the improvements of eFootball 2022 update 0.9.1
- The application may quit unexpectedly due to an error.
- In the pre-match cutscene, some players do not appear or only their uniforms appear.
- Some players may appear wearing an outfit in the ‘Choose Uniform’ menu.
- The lighting in the ‘Choose Uniform’ menu may not be correct.
- Background graphic elements in the pre-game ‘Team Selection’ menu may appear blurry.
- Some graphic elements may not appear during pre-game cutscenes due to slow load times.
- The players’ arms appear superimposed on each other during the national anthem scenes and during the post-match victory scenes.
- The field turf does not appear in 3 dimensions during the pre-game cinematic.
- Some graphic elements, such as camera operators on the pitch, may disappear during scenes in which a goal is scored.
- Some billboards around the field may display the wrong image.
- Some graphic elements, such as the camera operator model, may appear superimposed on stadium structures.
- Some commands do not work correctly if the ‘Physical Defense’ command is assigned to a button other than the default.
- The transition (wipe) effect that appears after a repeat may not be displayed correctly.
- The referee may appear as if he is trapped on the surface of the field during the match.
- A wrong scene may appear for a few moments when there is a scene change during the match.
- Players are unable to control a low-arc pass from a corner.
- During a corner, the players (except the shooter) can go off the field through the billboards.
- The corner kicker can catch the ball with his hands when he is about to take the corner.
- During a goal kick, if a change of position is made before the hit, the goalkeeper appears hitting the ball from a position away from it.
- Some commands have no effect if they are used at the same time as a cursor change.
- The player may not hit the ball when attempting to take a shot.
- If the ball is cleared just as it crosses the goal line of the goal, the goal may not be considered valid.
- Some players may suddenly disappear during the match.
- Player substitution kinematics can appear at the wrong times.
- If the kick-off is not taken immediately, the referee and the players may begin to slide.
- There is no replay if an offside occurs after a quick restart.
- The camera may become unstable during a replay.
- Some graphic elements (specifically those close to the camera, which should be invisible) may appear erroneously during a goal celebration.
- Players can get caught in the net of the goal when celebrating a goal near the goal.
- Some goal celebrations rarely appear as an option after scoring a goal.
- eFootball 2022 works under the free-to-play model, so it is now possible to download it for free on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The mobile version, meanwhile, has also been delayed until spring 2022.