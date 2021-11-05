eFootball 2022 Update 0.9.1: All The Changes And Updates Of The Patch

eFootball 2022: After the fall update delay, Konami targets the bugs to fix the bugs in the current version. Fall update will be spring update. Konami has confirmed that version 1.0.0 of eFootball 2022 will not arrive on November 11 as planned, but will do so in spring 2022. Through this patch, the bulk of the content, hundreds of real teams and a good number of game modes. What has been distributed is patch 0.9.1, focused on bug fixes.

'[Launch of eFootball™ 2022 Gameplay Survey] URL: https://t.co/Ca3ASlkIQj We are very grateful for your comments and suggestions on how to improve eFootball™ 2022. We take your feedback seriously and are working hard to improve the game. — eFootball (@play_eFootball) October 26, 2021

These are the improvements of eFootball 2022 update 0.9.1