Efforts during the creation of Galaxy Buds Live!

Samsung made a bold decision to abandon the Galaxy Buds Plus in-ear design to launch Buds Live “beans”. At first glance the reception of the product is mixed, as some judge its anatomy even before testing it.

Fact is that Samsung has studied the project around this release a lot. She explained in a recent interview what was done to design Buds Live, and what was needed to arrive at the final shape of the device. She created no less than 80 functional prototypes, after at least 320 resin prototype models in order to test the best anatomical fit.

The company would also have tested the products with at least 2 thousand people. One of these 80 functional prototypes only got the green light for the next phase when 8 out of 10 testers were comfortable with the product. After that, Samsung tried to understand what it could do to improve the experience of the two testers who didn’t end up enjoying the accessory, without compromising the 80% experience.

Samsung understands that it has given up some features with Galaxy Buds Live, such as less sophisticated sound insulation simply because the wearable is not able to isolate the ear canal. However, research by the South Korean concluded that as much as users liked Buds Plus, the experience became a little uncomfortable with a long time of use, and so there were scenarios in which consumers chose to stop playing music, for example. more if there was a battery, for the rest of the ears.

Finally, even the box that holds the headphones received at least 30 different versions until it reaches what we see with the official product. This was because the manufacturer was undecided about which design would best reflect an impression that the case has a real “jewel”, a concept that Samsung tries to achieve with the product.

Remember, the Brazilian Galaxy Unpacked already has a date to happen. With that we will finally know about the availability not only of the new Samsung headphones, but also of the Galaxy Note 20 and other products.



