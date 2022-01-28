Effort Levels In Arceus Pokémon Legends: What They Are And How To Improve Them

Pokémon Legends: Unlike other installments in the series, the Effort Points (EVs) and the IVs are unified in a single modifiable value. We explain it to you. Pokémon Legends Arceus is now available worldwide for Nintendo Switch and is packed with new features. If you are in the early stages of the adventure and want to fully immerse yourself in the experience without feeling overwhelmed by the depth of the statistics, those numbers that appear in the data of your Pokémon, do not worry: we will explain in this article what they are the Effort Levels, how they are upgraded, and what items are needed to upgrade them.

What are Levels of Effort? a clear explanation

Unlike the previous installments of the main Pokémon saga, where there were additional statistical values ​​such as EVs (Effort Values) and IVs (Indiviual values) to Attack, Defense, Speed, Life, Special Attack and Special Defense, this time it remains all unified, legible and modifiable in the so-called Levels of Effort.

The EVs were the effort values, some non-genetic parameters that we could improve; for their part, IVs were pure genetics: they were determined at birth. Since there is no breeding (or hatching of eggs, for that matter) in Pokémon Legends Arceus, it made little sense to maintain the classic super-training structure. Effort Levels are the solution.