Efficiency Record Brought in Solar Energy Technology

The scientists broke an efficiency record in the tandem solar battery category by reaching an efficiency of 29.15 percent with the perovskite / silicon tandem solar battery they developed.

The widespread use of solar energy is shown as the only solution to break our civilization’s dependence on fossil fuels. However, the current solar energy systems have a very important shortcoming; productivity. Increasing efficiency in solar energy systems allows us to extract more energy from the same surface area and the same solar energy, which is now one step closer to this goal.

Today, different technologies are used to convert sunlight into energy, and according to a new article published in Science magazine, scientists achieved an efficiency of 29.15 percent with a perovskite / silicon tandem solar battery, breaking a world record in efficiency in the tandem solar battery category. Since the long-term target for panels in this category is to exceed 30 percent efficiency, the new record is interpreted as promising.

With perovskite / silicon tandem solar battery it may be possible to get more energy at lower costs.

“Combining silicon with metal halide perovskite, tandem solar batteries are a promising option to overcome the battery cell efficiency limit.” Using their expressions, scientists state that perovskite may be a more efficient alternative to silicon cells currently in use.

Scientists have been conducting experiments on different perovskite compounds for a long time, according to the article, and perovskite / silicon was one of them. Perovskite / silicon tandem solar battery can reveal more energy by capturing two different points of the light spectrum. While the silicon currently used enables the capture of infrared light; perovskite also catches visible light.

Since scientists have achieved a 29.15 percent efficiency record with a 1×1 cm panel, larger-scale experiments of the panel need to be carried out. In addition, scientists stated that the panel used in the experiment continued to maintain 95 percent efficiency after 300 hours of use.

Another feature that makes the perovskite / silicon tandem solar battery valuable is that although more energy can be obtained, it does not increase costs significantly. Nevertheless, since the scientists who conducted the study insist that tandem solar cell technology can offer more than 30 percent efficiency, the new panel is not expected to be turned into a commercial product.



