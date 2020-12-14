Effectiveness rate of the Russian coronavirus vaccine

The Russian Direct Investments Fund announced that the Russian Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, whose phase 3 tests were completed, was determined to be 91.4 percent effective.

According to the report published by the Russian Direct Investments Fund, Sputnik V, which was tested on 22,714 volunteers, achieved 91.4 percent efficiency in the results of the phase 3 tests of Sputnik V, the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine.

According to the news reported by Sputnik Turkish; Making a statement regarding the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine, Russian Health Minister Mihail Muraşko said, “New data on the effectiveness of the vaccine of the Gamaleya Research Center are promising. Today, it has become clear to everyone that an end to the epidemic is only possible with mass vaccination of the entire global population. In this context, the goal of foreign regulatory agencies and international organizations should be to provide equal access to effective and safe vaccines, including the Sputnik V vaccine, for people in each country.

Sputnik V vaccine, N.F. It was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Vladimir Putin announced on August 11 that Sputnik V, the first vaccine developed against coronavirus, was registered, and Russia became the first country to register the coronavirus vaccine.

The efficiency of Sputnik V was 92 percent in phase 1 tests and 91.4 percent in phase 2 tests. According to the intermediate results of the phase 3 tests announced on November 11, the vaccine showed 92 percent efficiency.

The Sputnik V vaccine uses human adenoviruses that normally cause the common flu to transfer genes from the spikes of the Coronavirus to human cells. It is known that this technology, which has been widely used for decades, has proven its reliability in more than 10 million people who have received human adenoviral vaccination.



