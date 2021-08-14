Eevee in Pokémon GO: all the special attacks of the Community Day

Pokémon GO: August Community Day leaves us with Eevee, the evolutionary Pokémon, as the main protagonist. Vaporeon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Sylveon and company. The Pokémon GO August 2021 Community Day is here. The most loved and anticipated community event of each month offers us on this (hot) occasion the opportunity to get hold of Eevee, an emblem for the Pokémon universe as it is the creature with the most possible evolutions; hence its name, the Evolution Pokémon. During this weekend we will have a lot of bonuses and the opportunity to get a special move for all your eeveelutions: Sylveon, Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Espeon, Glaceon and Leafeon.

Eevee Community Day: all special moves, date and details

Community Day will be celebrated this Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the usual hours of community days; However, the possibility of evolving our captured Eevees to any of their evolutions with special movement will be available from Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. until Monday, August 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CEST.

It will be during Community Day hours that the wild Eevee appears much more frequently; even in its shiny / variocolor form and when the Eggs will require only a quarter of a distance to hatch. Likewise, the Bait Modules that we activate will last three hours in that condition, like the Incenses, active for 180 minutes.

For the rest, it must be said that to evolve an Eevee to Sylveon only seven hearts will be needed instead of the usual 70. We will also have a temporary investigation that will be rewarded with a Mossy Bait Module and a Glacier Bait Module, essential to get Leafeon and Glaceon, respectively.