Edwin van der Sar has denied rumors about his return to Manchester United.

The former goalkeeper has achieved great success at the club as a player, winning the Champions League in 2008.

Since he hung up the gloves on a nail, he has achieved fantastic success as Ajax CEO.

As a former United player and an experienced member of the board of directors of a functional club, many fans had hoped that Van der Sar would be able to provide stability at Old Trafford again — this time from above.

Reports published earlier this week said that these hopes are close to becoming a reality, and a formal approach is even underway.

However, Van der Sar refuted these ideas.

“It’s never been this close,” he said.

“I have a good relationship with the Manchester United board, I’ve had a fantastic six years in Manchester, but I’m not done here yet.”

With his role at Ajax, another club where he is highly respected, an ideal role for him, Van der Sar would never have been considered an easy target.

However, the fact that he kept the door ajar in his comments suggests that this story is likely to surface in the coming years.

At the same time, United are unlikely to appoint Van der Sar to the position of football director in the near future.

John Murtaugh and Richard Arnold started ambiguously in their roles and hope to win the sympathy of fans.