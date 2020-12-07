Edward Snowden Got Right On Bitcoin (BTC)

Famous computer expert Edward Snowden was right in his Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction in March 2020. Snowden, a former Central Intelligence Agency and former National Security Agency employee, leaked secret Pentagon papers and became the world’s most talked-about figure for a time. Although Snowden made different statements about Bitcoin, this does not change the fact that he was justified in his price prediction.

Bitcoin price predicted not wrong

Edward Snowden stated in his post on March 13, 2020 that he wanted to buy Bitcoin for the first time. Implying that the price decline was caused by too much panic but that there is no solid justification for this, Snowden made a statement that the price could actually recover in a short time.

Recalling this post on December 7, Snowden stated that at that time the BTC price dropped to $ 5,000. In fact, when looking at the data, it is seen that the BTC price dropped to $ 3,700 at that time, and the decline stopped with the collapse of the BitMEX stock market. In other words, the BTC price increased approximately 6.5 times after this post by Snowden.

Snowden is one of those who first criticized and then changed his mind

In fact, Snowden was one of the critics of Bitcoin in its early years. The famous agent stated in a statement in March 2018 that “Bitcoin cannot last forever.” Pointing to the scalability problem in the Bitcoin network, Snowden stated that the lack of privacy is also a major problem.

He also emphasized in March 2019 that he could transfer all his assets to Bitcoin. In other words, it seems that Snowden was one of the critics of Bitcoin at first, but soon switched to the BTC side.

US dollar melting against bitcoin

Of course, the incredible rise in Bitcoin against the US dollar may have been effective in this transformation. Snowden also shared that he learned that the US dollar has lost 99.93% of its value against Bitcoin since 2013.

Today I learned the dollar has lost 99.93% of its value since 2013 (relative to Bitcoin). https://t.co/txthu3YMIk — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 7, 2020

Looking at the data, it is seen that US $ 1 was worth 418,760,469 SATS 10 years ago, 239,157 SATS 5 years ago and 5,200 SATS now.



