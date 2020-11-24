Education and training resources for teachers from Apple

As maintaining social distance becomes a top priority, distance education models for educators and students have become even more important. Underlining its rich 40-year history in education, Apple says it continues to provide resources for educators, students and parents by helping schools make the most of technology for learning.

Apple Teacher, a free professional development program designed to support teachers and appreciate their achievements, empowers teachers to use curricula designed specifically for the Apple product and education world and in learning environments in the classroom or distance education model. While this program enables all experienced or new teachers to develop new skills on iPad and Mac, it also provides training to increase their interactions with their students using Apple applications such as Pages, Keynote, GarageBand, iMovie, in classroom or distance learning environments. empowers teachers in its use. In addition, teachers participating in the Apple Teacher program can test their new skills on iPad or Mac, earn badges and get the official “Apple Teacher” title when they complete the required modules. Teachers who hold the title of Apple Teacher also have the Apple Teacher certificate and the use of the Apple Teacher logo to use on social media.

The Apple Teacher Program, which offers more than 120 lessons about iPad, Mac and Apple applications, can be registered through the Apple Teacher Learning Center at this link. You can log in to the Apple Teacher Learning Center using an Apple ID. It is possible to create a new Apple ID immediately from this link. can be created immediately from.

Apple is also adding extra team members to its online Apple Education support communities (Mac in Education, iPad in Education, iPhone in Education) for school administrators and educators looking for quick answers to their questions. It is stated that these communities in English are useful in finding answers to many questions.

30 time-saving tips for teachers from Apple

30 fun and simple activities designed for teachers help teachers save time in the many tasks they do on a daily basis. With these tips, teachers can easily eliminate distractions from web pages and quickly create a PDF of any web page to share with students using Safari. In the Notes application, they can discover how to quickly digitize a sage, or create interactive handouts in Pages to engage their students. With this resource, teachers will be able to find rich ideas to help stay organized, manage tasks, gather teaching resources, and more.

Apple Education Learning Series that expands every day

With the pandemic, Apple launched the Apple Education Learning Series, a video collection designed to help schools and educators make the most of distance learning opportunities on Apple devices. These videos, published in English, help educators get their iPads up and running, show how they can create impressive training videos and work together remotely. Educators can then attend virtual conferences on these topics managed by Apple Professional Learning experts.

Everyone Can Code – Everyone Can Code

Everyone Can Code is a curriculum based on the Swift Playgrounds application that teaches students how to code in a world full of interactive puzzles and fun characters. Designed for students aged eight and over, Swift Playgrounds app helps learn to code using the same language as professional app developers.

Everyone Can Code does not require any coding knowledge to use and teaches the basics of coding for beginners.

Everyone Can Code Puzzles offers learning activities that introduce important coding concepts for students and teachers and last more than 40 hours in total. There is also Everyone Can Code Puzzles Teacher Guide.

Everyone Can Code Adventures is designed for students who have completed Puzzles. It offers opportunities for application development with Swift codes.

Everyone Can Create – Everyone Can Create Creative Works

Developed with the collaboration of educators and creative professionals, “Can Anyone Do Creative Works? (Everyone Can Create) program is an iPad-based training series designed to increase creativity.

Everyone Can Create; It consists of a variety of free learning resources and teaching guides that help teachers easily incorporate drawing, music, filmmaking or photography into any lesson, topic or assignment. The curriculum helps students discover and develop new skills while offering different ways to express themselves.

The Everyone Can Do Creative Program also features teacher and student guides, lessons, ideas and examples that help teachers bring creativity and new communication skills to lessons such as English, math, science and history. The teacher guide helps educators integrate creative skills with the lessons and subjects they teach every day.



