Editor of MMORPG Tera En Masse closes its doors

The publishing company announces that it is leaving its activity; among its catalog is Tera or Closers or the most recent The Dark Crystal and Streanger Things 3.

At Masse Entertainment, the publisher specializing in the MMORPG genre and the main architect of bringing the famous Tera to the West, has announced that it is closing its doors after 11 years of activity, more than a decade as main responsible for the publication of video games like Tera himself o Closers, in addition to its most recent agreement with Netflix to carry the publications of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Stranger Things 3: The Game, both titles based on series from the famous television platform.

Farewell through a statement

Thus, En Mass Entertainment wanted to say goodbye to the community through the following official statement: “En Masse Entertainment began more than 11 years ago. We started as a small team, committed to making the highest quality games that we could. Along the way we built a world-class community, showing nothing but love for the content and the worlds we create. Thanks to that support we were able to continue building games that we are proud of with the best people in the industry ”.

“Now, with great regret, we begin the process of ending the En Masse Entertainment project. In the coming weeks and months we will focus on our team, helping them find new opportunities, and our games, to ensure a smooth transition for you. For those of you who are interested in Tera or Closers, there will be news in the coming weeks. You can be sure that the support for these titles will continue ”, they say in said statement.

There are no details of the closure of the company, although the discreet success of its latest titles such as Kritika Online or Zombies Monsters Robots, or the association with Netflix itself, does not seem to have yielded many economic results. At the moment there is no news about the maintenance and updates of games such as Tera or Closers, although as they assure from the company, both titles will continue to be updated through future news that they will share in the following weeks.



