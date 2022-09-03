Editions of Some Last of Us, Part 1, Firefly Edition are damaged

Daniel Kucher
The full version of the remake of The Last of Us is already available for those who have made a pre-order. This includes The Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part 1, a PlayStation Direct limited edition that includes a Steelbook, comics, and various DLC that costs $99.99 before shipping. The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition is no longer available, and we do not promise that more will be available. But now there are a few disappointed Firefly Edition buyers who receive damaged boxes in the mail.

Increasingly, people who bought The Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part 1 are sharing photos of damaged deliveries on social networks. The boxes were crushed, torn, trampled, and even the shipping packaging was glued and rubbed into the game box itself.

