Edie Falco to play Hillary Clinton in Impeachment

4 Emmy winner Edie Falco was cast as Hillary Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy’s anthological series.

The actress joins a cast of other stars in the season that tells the events that involved the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Previously, actors Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Clive Owen playing Bill Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg and Annaleigh Ashford playing Paula Jones have been confirmed in the cast. In addition, Billy Eichner stars as Matt Drudge, while Betty Gilpin brings Ann Coulter to life.

Falco is known for her roles in the acclaimed series The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, both of which earned her Emmys. The actress has 14 nominations in her history, in which the most recent was her role in Law & Order: True Crime. In addition, Edie has 11 Golden Globe nominations, of which she has won two awards.

Impeachment: American Crime Story: learn more about the anthology’s next season

Season 3 of the acclaimed FX series is based on the book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, by Jeffrey Toobin.

The network was forced to stop production for the season when someone on the team tested positive for COVID-19. However, recordings continued quickly earlier this year.

The series is written by Sarah Burguess, directed by Michael Uppendahl and both will be executive producers alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Paulson and Murphy. The production includes Lewinsky and Feldstein as well as Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan.

The third season of American Crime Story is scheduled to premiere this year. Don’t miss out!