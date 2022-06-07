Edge’s betrayal of WWE has Just ruined a Huge Opportunity

The WWE Judgment Day stable has already turned its back on its leader, Edge, which is a hasty and incorrect development. After Edge was forced to retire for almost a decade due to injury, Edge shocked and delighted the WWE universe by returning to the ring at Royal Rumble 2020. Since then, he has appeared quite regularly on WWE television, participating in several major feuds. On the eve of Edge’s dream match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38, the former uncompromising adventurer renewed his character again, turning on his heels and adopting sadism.

At WrestleMania 38, popular midcarder Damien Priest turned around and joined Edge, and was soon followed by former women’s champion Rhea Ripley. The three wrestlers formed a stable called Doomsday, with Edge acting as Priest and Ripley’s silver-haired mentor and intending to help the two young talents reach their full potential in WWE. Despite its somewhat clunky name, “Judgment Day” has been an interesting part of WWE programming for a while, and many have been looking forward to what they can achieve.

That was until Monday’s Raw, on which former foe Finn Balor joined Doomsday, which was quickly followed by Priest and Ripley suddenly turning against Edge. Balor, Priest, and Ripley then brutally beat Edge, ending with Conchair smashing Edge’s head between two chairs. While the segment was well executed for what it was, the inclusion of “Doomsday” on Edge is less than two months away with minimal reasoning as to why it’s a short—sighted move-and one that effectively rules out the many story-continuation opportunities provided by Edge. leads the group. Even if “Doomsday” was always the ultimate goal, it could have been happening for months, providing more interesting segments to fill WWE’s hours-long programming on Raw and SmackDown. Instead, what could have been a long-term creative asset was simply discarded in favor of shocking value.

To make the situation even more like a missed opportunity, reports now say that Edge’s departure from “Doomsday” represents a face-turn for the titled WWE legend. While Edge is respected so much that WWE fans will be happy to welcome his exploits again, Edge has spent the last few months nurturing an excellent character, and now all this development is actually going down the drain. While Cody Rhodes’ recent top-level facial chest injury may have played a role in WWE’s desire to make Edge a good guy again, it is still a creative setback for Edge’s overall character.

In addition, the Doomsday stable instantly becomes weaker with the composition of Balor, Ripley and Priest than with Edge at the helm. Edge is a generation talent capable of shining on the microphone and putting classics in the ring. Ripley and Priest, while talented, are far from great talkers and are probably still far from their peak as performers in the ring. Balor is a terrific wrestler and a well—deserved veteran, but he also plays the microphone decently at best, leaving Doomsday without a charismatic leader at the helm. There’s definitely a chance that the story of how Edge beat his old band could still lead to great matches and moments at events like Money in the Bank, but they’re still at the expense of telling a more complex, logical WWE story.