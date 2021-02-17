Edge wins Kids Mode for simpler and safer navigation

Microsoft has started testing a new feature for the Edge browser. This is the Kids Mode (“Kids Mode”), a special version of the program for children.

The novelty includes personalized browser themes, a password requirement to log out and content deemed “child friendly and interesting”. In the configuration, you must decide the age group (between 5 and 8 years old or above 9 years old), with small differences between modes.

Both also feature security features, including browsing based on a whitelist configured by parents and secure Bing search enabled, with content filters on links, text and images.

The Edge update with Kids Mode started to be available starting this Wednesday (17) for members of the Edge Insiders program on the browser’s Dev and Canary channels. For now, it is only released in English on Windows and macOS versions. There is still no forecast of expanding the feature to the stable browser.

More information can be found on the Microsoft support page.