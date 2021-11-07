Edge Tricks: How To Delete Your Data When Closing The Browser

Edge: Internet browsers are key to finding all the information you need throughout the world. Each website is unique, but they offer different products and services that are sometimes worth taking into account. But maybe every time you enter the browser you want to do it from scratch, as if you had never entered the browser. Yes, this is possible and is achieved by deleting your data when closing Microsoft Edge. We will tell you how it is achieved in a few steps.

This is how Edge always opens from scratch

When you browse the Internet you generate a lot of data both for you and the pages you visit. This data is stored and on many occasions they help make your session quick and direct thanks to the fact that the websites load much faster. Sessions already started, preloaded images, forms that fill in automatically … these are some of the improvements that browsers bring, but you may need all this to be removed every time you close your session in Edge.

And is that the Microsoft browser has a specific function to not collect all this information that you generate and delete it once you exit the browser. The best of all is that to comply with this process you will only need to make a few small adjustments within the browser, without activating anything else. We tell you where to find them:

Open Edge

Go to the top right, where the ellipsis

Enter Settings

Go to the privacy, searches and services part

If you browse a bit you will find the part of Clear browsing data

Enter the section on Delete exploration data when closing

Select everything you want to delete when closing the browser