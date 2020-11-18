Edge receives desktop notifications, PDF annotations

An update is introducing the Edge 10 notification system to Windows 10, presenting them even when the browser is closed. The update brought a number of improvements to the browser, including a better experience in reading PDF files and more resources for multitasking.

Previously introduced in the Edge 85 version, the Edge notification system featured alerts from sites authorized by the user with both open and closed browsers, taking advantage of Microsoft Edge’s integration with the Microsoft system. The tool is especially useful for tracking favorite news sites.

Although it is a great addition for those more connected on the internet, the tool can result in an invasive and unpleasant experience for the less attentive users. There are still no easy ways (for those with little computer experience) to access the notification system and manage which sites are allowed to send them.

Therefore, the addition of notifications in the background creates a chaotic experience for this type of user. It remains to be hoped that Microsoft will shorten the way to manage shortcuts and better educate how to enable or disable them on the desktop.

How do I enable Edge notifications on the desktop?

The process is simple and the way to disable and manage website permissions is exactly the same. To do this, access the browser settings menu by clicking the menu with “three dots” in the upper right corner, go to Settings and click on “Site Permissions” in the left column.

Then, access the “Notifications” section. Within this tab, it is possible to manage all sites with permission to present notifications, disable or enable them and activate settings such as “Requests for silent notifications” and “Questions before sending”, which protects the user from unauthorized notifications .



