Edge of Eternity: RPG inspired by Final Fantasy arrives in 2021

Edge of Eternity will be released in its definitive version still in 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.

Since 2018, when it was made available in advance on Steam, Edge of Eternity has been accumulating a series of positive reviews on the platform, something that has earned it a legion of fans and has created an increasingly ambitious development expectation. Fortunately, almost 3 years later, players should not wait much longer to see its full version, ending a story as dense as that of the classic RPGs.

Edge of Eternity brings a deep narrative about wars and heroes, and promises to add more than 20 hours of gameplay with the arrival of the 2021 update, featuring more characters and events that will have their futures determined by choices made during the game. The title features Yasunori Mitsuda, composer of Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles, and has an essence inspired by Final Fantasy, including the open world and turn-based battle system.

According to the official page of Steam, Edge of Eternity will be released on June 8 for PC. On consoles, its debut is expected to take place in the last quarter of the year, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to the title on Day One.