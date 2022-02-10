Edge 30 Pro: Motorola Suggests The Arrival Of A New Cell Phone Soon

Edge 30 Pro: Last Monday (7), Motorola suggested the arrival of a new cell phone on its Twitter. Succinctly, the announcement points to the 24th of this month for the reveal of the model, which should possibly be the Edge 30 Pro — a global version of the Moto X30, launched in December last year with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, in case the rumors are correct.

In this context, it is worth remembering that the Edge 30 Pro has already been approved in Brazil and has even had its design seen in leaked images. Thus, the announcement supposes the arrival of the model in the Brazilian market.

What to expect from the Edge 30 Pro?

According to the GizmoChina website, Motorola’s alleged new release should not skimp on its technical specifications. Motivated by the rumors, the expectation is that the model will be launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The set would be powered by the 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

The visual presentation would be on account of the 6.7″ OLED screen, with FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. For the photographic question, the model would have a triple set of cameras with the following sensors: 50 MP (main), 50 MP (ultra-wide) and 2 MP (depth) In addition, there is also the 60 MP selfie camera on the front, housed in a “hole” format in the display.