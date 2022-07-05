Eddie’s Tattoos secretly revealed his Fate in “Very Strange Cases 4”

WARNING! This article contains SPOILERS for season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, vol. 2!

The circumstances of Eddie’s shocking death in Season 4 of Very Strange Cases, Volume 2, teased us with the character’s tattoos from the very beginning. In the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Things”, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) dies, sacrificing himself inside Out, as he prefers not to run away, speaking out against the Dembats in order to keep them away from Nancy, Robin and Steve. Creel House. While Hawkins still believes that Eddie and the Hellfire Club caused many deaths and earthquakes through a Satanic Cult ritual, the beloved characters of “Very Strange Things” understand that he sacrificed himself as a hero to a city that hated him.

The tragic death of Eddie Munson has already been described in season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” due to several common trends in the series. “Very Strange Cases” is notable for introducing extremely cute characters and killing them later in the same season, for example, Barb in the first season, Bob Newby in the second season and Dr. Alexey in the third season. Eddie was created at the beginning of the “Very Strange Things” season. The cutest new character is 4, and Eddie even became a suitable replacement for Jonathan Byers in Hawkins. Of course, it also signaled Eddie’s heartbreaking demise in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Things.”

When Eddie drew Chrissy’s attention to his tattoos in the first episode of the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, some took it as a hint that the character had secretly survived the massacre in Hawkins’ laboratory. However, as Eddie’s story progressed and he made a heroic turn in Max’s plan to destroy Vecna forever, the series confirmed the true predictive value of ink. In fact, Eddie Munson’s tattoos revealed the cause of his death from Dembats, which song Eddie would play in Upside Down before his death, and also teased the main turns of Vecna in the finale of the fourth season of “Very Strange Things”.

Eddie’s Bat Tattoos Secretly Revealed How He would Die in “Very Strange Things 4”

One of Eddie’s most notable tattoos in “Very Strange Things” is a group of bats that he holds on one of his arms at the elbow. While Eddie was known for his interest in creepy and darker creatures, his bat tattoos secretly revealed the way he would die. After Eddie and Dustin’s plan to keep the Dembats in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Things” fails, Dustin flees back to the real world before Eddie decides to stay and fight.

Instead of running away, as always, Eddie jumped on his motorcycle with his spear and shield, pulled the overturned Dembats to him and stood on the ground against a swarm of creatures. When Eddie made his fateful heroic sacrifice, the Dembats attacked him, wrapped their tails around him and sank their claws and fangs into his skin. Eddie may have liked the creepy idea of bats to tattoo them, but he didn’t know that they would also cause his death.

Eddie’s song “Upside Down” was teased with his tattoo “Master of Puppets”

Another tattoo of Eddie Munson teased which song he would destroy in Upside Down. To distract the Dembats from the Creel House, Eddie Munson plays Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” on his guitar, which turned out to be one of the most frightening and exciting moments in all of “Very Strange Things”. Earlier predictions suggested that Eddie playing guitar in Upside Down was supposed to save Nancy from the curse of Vecna, so theories about which song he was playing were more in line with previous Stranger Things songs, such as “Africa” or “Old Time Rock”. and Roll.” However, Vecna let Nancy go free, so the song that Eddie played in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Things” was taken from his own collection of metal music.

On the same forearm, Eddie had a tattoo of a skeletal claw holding a demonic figure on doll threads, which the makeup artist of “Very Strange Cases” calls the tattoo of the character “Vecna/puppeteer”. Of course, “Master of Puppets” will eventually become a song that Eddie plays in Upside Down to distract the Dembats guarding Vecna. Quinn explained that he didn’t think the script for the final episode of season 4 of “Very Strange Things” had been released by the time the tattoo was developed, but in the end it became a poetic reference to Eddie’s most memorable scene before his death.

How Eddie’s Tattoo of the Puppet Master Revealed the End of the Age

Eddie’s tattoo of the Puppet Master was not just an omen of his legendary song in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Things”, but also a twist in the fact that Vecna was the Puppet Master for the Wrong Side all the time. There were already several theories that Vecna was responsible for controlling Demogorgons and the Mind Catcher in previous seasons of Very Strange Cases, and the season 4 finale finally confirmed that this was true.