Eddie Redmayne Shared One Moment From “Fantastic Beasts” That He Magically Improvised So That He Wouldn’t Have to Get Wet The Whole Movie

Eddie Redmayne was the center of the Fantastic Beasts film trilogy for three blockbusters. When shooting a magic franchise, the actors must go through the bell. Whether it’s dealing with the awkwardness when you hold a magic wand for the first time, or reacting to computer graphics elements added later in the production process, it’s not always easy to be in such a big sci-fi movie series. Nevertheless, Redmayne was able to come up with new ways to simplify the process as much as possible for himself, and one day he managed not to waste the entire film soaked in water.

The “Girls from Denmark” actor recently spoke with Vanity Fair to talk about some of the most important moments from his prolific acting career. Discussing his time playing Newt Salamander in the Harry Potter prequel, Redmayne talked about how he once improvised a way to make one of the films easier for himself as an actor. Apparently, he magically protected himself from getting wet throughout the film. The actor told in detail:

You were also allowed a lot of freedom. I remember one time my character was in his suitcase and there was a creature, a Thunderbird, that when he gets nervous, it rains out of him. And I had to get wet. I say to David Yates, the director, “If I get wet, that’s fine, but I’ll be wet for the rest of the movie.” It was early and I didn’t know how much you were allowed to contribute as an actor, and I thought: “There’s no way I can just turn my wand into something like an invisible umbrella, is there?”

There are several spells in the Harry Potter universe that allow wizards to use all sorts of spells to get out of difficult magical situations. The umbrella spell is definitely not beyond the realm of possibility in the wizarding world, and it’s a very smart decision to be flooded throughout the movie. Although Redmayne was clearly willing to get wet if he was required to, as he is a professional, the solution was definitely the best option for everyone involved. Director David Yates reacted to this with understanding, and Redmayne continued:

He said, “Yeah, great, do it.” You could just see Vis FX saying, “Oh, good!” Throughout this experience, David, our director, allowed you to contribute.

It looks like Fantastic Beasts was a very collaborative set, which probably made the production process more enjoyable for everyone. When the director shows flexibility, it allows you to encourage a lot of creative ideas, including a magic umbrella that protects the star from moisture. Yates has directed several films about the Potter world, including the last four Harry Potter films. He should be very comfortable working in this universe, which can make him more comfortable with actors who allow creative freedom.

It’s unclear if there will be other “Fantastic Beasts” movies in the future. Redmayne stated that he was not sure about the future of his participation in the franchise. In addition, Yates is apparently taking on more original film projects, so it may be some time before “Fantastic Beasts 4” hits theaters, even if development moves forward. However, we hope that Redmayne and Yates will be working together again soon, as they clearly make a great team and are excellent employees.

Fans of Eddie Redmayne can watch his latest movie, The Good Nurse, which is currently streaming exclusively to Netflix subscribers. In addition, those who want to review the Fantastic Beasts films can stream the trilogy with an HBO Max subscription. For more information about other films that will be released in theaters and broadcast this year, be sure to check out our 2022 movie release schedule.