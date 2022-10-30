Eddie Redmayne From “Fantastic Beasts” About The Funny Reason Why His Daughter Asked Him to Return to The Magical World

While fans of the Fantastic Beasts franchise may know Eddie Redmayne best for his role as the awkward and shy but capable magozoologist Newt Scamander, the actor has an impressive and diverse job. From the role of Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything” to his latest role as a real—life serial killer in the new release of the Netflix movie “The Good Nurse” – it seems there is no role that Eddie Redmayne would not be ready to take on. However, his children, especially his daughter, would humorously prefer that he stay in the magical world.

In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor said that his children (who are four and six years old) do not understand what he does for a living. The “Girls from Denmark” actor even joked that his children thought he was working in a candy store. During a conversation with Colbert, Redmayne told a funny anecdote about how his children visited him on the set of his new Netflix movie. His children believed that he should have played the titled Good Nurse, although they later found out that this was not the case. Redmayne explained how they were affected by watching the movie trailer:

They caught a glimpse of the trailer for the movie [The Good Nurse], which, again, is terrible for parents, I do not know why I showed it to them. And they realized pretty quickly that I wasn’t the best nurse. I’m a bad nurse. And my daughter asked me if I could become a wizard again.

I’m sure many fans of Fantastic Beasts share the same feelings as Eddie Redmayne’s daughter. It’s hard enough for fans to see an actor who plays a beloved character, such as Newt, in the role of a cold-blooded killer. I can’t imagine that it would be easier for a small child to see his parent in such a gloomy role. However, you can’t help but laugh at the pure honesty of his little girl.

Despite the fact that the three prequel films about Harry Potter were a bit ambiguous, the box office of each subsequent film has been declining since the franchise started in 2016, many believe that the last part – “Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore” – is the best of the group. Although the series was originally supposed to consist of five installations, the fourth and fifth films have not yet received the green light. Due to low box office receipts, the sequel to “Magic World” may not appear for some time.

Recently, Eddie Redmayne shared his thoughts on the continuation of the series and expressed his love for the role of Newt. He admitted that he did not know the answer to the question of whether the franchise would move forward. As the actor explained, the future of animal films is in the hands of series creator J.K. Rowling, director David Yates and Warner Bros.

There are many more questions related to the Fantastic Beasts films that fans would like to get answers to. It would be a shame if the planned films were still not shot, and the plot threads hung in the air. Perhaps Redmayne’s charming anecdote “Late Night” will ignite fans and give an impetus to action in the next part so that actor Newt can return to his role in the Magical World. If not for the sake of the fans, then for the sake of their children.

Unlike the actor’s children, if you want to see Eddie Redmayne play real-life nurse and serial killer Charles Cullen, “The Good Nurse” is now available for streaming on a Netflix subscription. Those looking for a more magical mouse can watch the Fantastic Beasts trilogy by subscribing to HBO Max.