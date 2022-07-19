Eddie Murphy’s New Holiday Comedy Film Is Out on Prime Video

Eddie Murphy’s new comedy, Candy Cane Lane, is in development for Amazon Prime Video streaming service. This new film came after the release of “Coming 2 to America” during the COVID-19 pandemic, which had the highest number of broadcasts in the first weekend of all the films of 2021, and was nominated for an Oscar. Murphy signed a contract for three films and the first film with Amazon Studios, which acquired the rights to Coming 2 America from Paramount during the pandemic. He will also develop new projects for the studio in the hope of playing a major role in them.

Murphy is to star in Candy Candy Lane for Amazon as part of this deal, a holiday-themed comedy directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Kelly Younger. Younger’s vacation as a child inspired her to write the script, and Murphy will play the main role in the film. No other cast announcements have been made, although the film will be produced by Brian Grazer, Karen Lander, Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Murphy himself. In a statement, Hudlin and Amazon Studios CEO Jennifer Salke expressed their excitement about the upcoming film and working with Eddie Murphy.:

“HUDLIN: The holiday season is my favorite time of the year — just ask my family about my nine—hour Christmas playlist. I’m excited to be working with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer and Amazon again.

SALK: As we know from our hit Coming 2 America, Eddie is the one who unites the global audience, and we can’t wait for it to happen again. We look forward to meeting the talented Reggie Hudlin, who will lead the implementation of this future holiday classic into life!”

Candy Candy Lane will be Murphy’s first collaboration with Hadlin since 1992’s “Boomerang” and the seventh collaboration between Murphy and Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment. Plot details or a specific release date have not yet been disclosed, but it’s nice to see that Murphy is shooting a real Christmas/Holiday-themed comedy for the first time. A movie like this seems like a great opportunity to remind viewers how great a comedian Murphy was when he made films like “Trip to America” and “Beverly Hills Cop.” And working with Hadlin certainly opens up a lot of endless possibilities, and “Boomerang” is one of Eddie Murphy’s most underrated comedies.