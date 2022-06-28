Eddie Munson rules Vecna’s Lair in the art of Season 4 of “Epic Strange Deeds”

In the new epic art of the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, Eddie rules the Lair of Vecna with a guitar in his hand. The series “Very Strange Things”, first released on Netflix in 2016, quickly became a massive hit, telling the story of a group of young people from the 1980s who discover a portal to another dimension in the heart of a mysterious state research center. “Very Strange Things” recently showed the first part of its penultimate season, consisting of two parts, in which fan-favorite characters such as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Hopper (David Harbour) returned, and several newcomers were also introduced.

Among several new characters is Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), an anarchist, leader of the Dungeons & Dragons Hellfire club and lead guitarist of Corroded Coffin, his band. Having become a fan favorite because of his rebellious attitude, Eddie finds himself wanted by the authorities for the murder of Chrissy (Grace Van Deen), for which Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is actually responsible. In the 7th episode of the 4th season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, the character escaped from the Reverse Side and reunited with his friends, but trailers for the remaining episodes of the show tease that Eddie will play a more important role in the following episodes.

In a new piece of art from the Stranger Things 4 fan account on Twitter, Eddie is depicted managing what appears to be the Lair of Vecna’s Mind. The red sky and Creel’s house in the background are reminiscent of how the villain’s lair is depicted in the series, although with obvious artistic allusions to such hits of the 1980s as “Conan the Barbarian” and “Lords of the Universe”. The art depicts Eddie with a rock and roll-style hand gesture raised up when lightning strikes from behind him, and the devil’s head sits at his feet. Check out the epic fan art below:

He was originally teased in the first trailers of the fourth season of “Very Strange Things” and was shown again in the last two last episodes of the season. Eddie will pick up the guitar and play at some point before the end of the season. The trailer shows the character playing on top of what appears to be his mobile home inside out as red lightning strikes behind him, a scene that seems to be at least part of the inspiration for the impressive fan art. Although the context of the scene is not yet clear, many fans are obviously already excited to see Eddie fighting against Vecna in his characteristic awesome way.

One of the reasons why the TV series “Very Strange Things” is so popular is the obvious inspiration it draws from popular films of the 1980s. The retro atmosphere of the show also allows you to create truly creative fan art, such as Eddie’s epic art inspired by He-Man above. It remains to be seen how prominently Eddie will play in the final episodes of season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” and the decisive battle of Eleven against Vecna, but at least it looks like fans will finally see how the character Quinn plays guitar.