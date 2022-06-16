Eddie Munson is already correcting the failure of Jonathan Byers from “Very strange cases”

WARNING! There are spoilers ahead for the first volume of season 4 of the TV series “Very strange things”!

Eddie Munson has joined season 4 of “Very Strange Things” with a fascinating story and organic chemistry with other characters, correcting the biggest failure of the Jonathan Byers series. As the cast of “Very Strange Cases” grows faster than those who die, the Netflix show has set itself the challenge of how to balance the stories of new characters with long-established core narrative elements. Two characters who failed due to character issues in “Very Strange Cases” are brothers Jonathan and Will Byers, who mostly took a back seat in season 4.

Along with Dmitry (aka Enzo), Vecna (aka Number One) and Argyle, the most important new character of season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” is Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson. Introduced as the leader of the Hawkins High Hellfire Club, Eddie has been delayed at school twice and is eager to finally graduate, taking Mike and Dustin under his wing as they represent the future of the D&D group. Then the eccentric teenage metalhead unexpectedly joins the main group of characters in season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” when he is suspected of murdering Chrissy Cunningham, whose death was actually caused by the curse of Vecna. After Dustin intervenes to help his friend, who he knows is innocent, Eddie eventually joins the older teens in a battle with the creatures of the Underside along with Steve, Nancy and Robin.

While Hawkins’ setting contains the most interesting storyline of season 4 of Very Strange Cases, the situation in Russia and California also adds important context to the conflicts of the series. In California, Nancy’s boyfriend Jonathan Byers travels with Will, Mike and Argyle, where they hope to get to the Nina Project lab to help the Eleven before the US military does. However, unlike the previous installments, Jonathan almost does not appear in season 4 of “Very Strange Things”, and new characters such as Eddie, Dmitry and even Jason get significantly more screen time. As the failures of “Very Strange Things” with Jonathan increase in season 4, it seems that the series is actually replacing him with Eddie Munson.

Eddie is the best new character of season 4 of the TV series “Very strange things”

Of all the new characters in season 4 of Very Strange Cases, Eddie was the best new addition, mainly because of his fitting personality, chemistry with famous figures, and importance to the plot. Although Dmitry and Argyle are funny novelties, they have not achieved the same appeal and appeal to viewers that Eddie won by the end of the premiere of season 4 of “Very Strange Things”. Eddie fits in perfectly with the rest of the characters, finding a natural place with both older teenagers and younger ones. The character also has an emotional storyline, thanks to which viewers felt a connection with him much earlier than with other new additions, which is complemented by the fact that all the original characters love Eddie from season 4 of “Very Strange Things” and invite him to their ranks.

He doesn’t feel unnecessary in the slightest, which can sometimes be the case with new characters or a series of “Very Strange Cases” in general, who make the mistake of adding too many numbers, trying to expand the scale of the story. Rather, Eddie feels like the new Max, Bob, Murray and Robin, who were incredible new characters in “Very Strange Cases” who really added something new that moved the story forward. Unlike some of the other additions, Eddie is not a one—time character that can be added this season and die by the end-he’s too well-suited to give up on him that way.

“Very strange things” have no idea what to do with Jonathan

While Jonathan was one of the most important characters of “Very Strange Cases” in seasons 1 and 2, the character of Charlie Heaton became increasingly irrelevant in seasons 3 and 4. Jonathan’s pairing with Nancy was ideal for the smaller scale of “Very Strange Cases” season 1, with their second team. The exposure in the second season also serves to expose Hawkins’ lab. Jonathan also may have been given more importance in the first two seasons of “Very Strange Cases” because his younger brother Will was the object of penetration from the Inside into their dimension.

After Will’s connection to the Underside first began to tingle in his neck when he felt that the Mind Catcher was nearby, Jonathan’s goal in “Very Strange Things” seemed more lost. Then, in the third season of Very Strange Cases, Jonathan clung to Nancy’s journalistic search for his story, but this plot failed to captivate viewers like the other three main storylines. The plot of the newspaper “Very Strange Things” also kept Nancy and Jonathan from establishing convincing connections with the rest of the characters, and the series instead repeated the same exclusive couple.