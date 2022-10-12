Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Sheffield Central Labour MP

Eddie Izzard has announced her intention to join the race to become the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central.

The comedian, who has been a long-time Labour supporter for many years, launched his campaign on Tuesday (October 11).

“I’m going to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central to support the city that supported me, fight the Tories and put Keir Starmer in 10th place,” Izzard said in a promotional video.

This came after incumbent MP Paul Bloomfield confirmed in February that he would step down at the next election, which is scheduled for January 2025, unless an earlier one is called.

Labour ideals of fairness and equality have been at the core of my life. I’m standing to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central to support the city that has supported me. Please join me, in taking on this great challenge.https://t.co/aVjaLLga9L For Sheffield. For Labour. pic.twitter.com/Mw6xK7cBXA — Eddie Izzard for Sheffield Central (@EddieIzzardLab) October 11, 2022

Izzard, who first came to Sheffield in 1980 to study accounting before taking up comedy, believes the city inspired her to take part in 43 marathons across the UK for Sport Relief in 2009.

“A Labor government will embolden Sheffield to realize its true potential, and I believe I am the person who can build on Paul Blomfield’s tireless work for this city,” Izzard added.

Her campaign was supported by Russell Crowe on Twitter, who wrote: “Fantastic. Go on, Eddie. There is no brighter mind, no bigger heart. What an amazing opportunity for Sheffield.

Fantastic. Go on Eddie. No brighter mind, no bigger heart. What an amazing opportunity for Sheffield. https://t.co/mGbnu6HCKB — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) October 11, 2022

Lorraine Kelly also shared a video of Izzard’s campaign, writing: “Big congratulations — an honest politician. Go girl!!!”

Earlier this month, Izzard starred in a video in support of The Leadmill in Sheffield, which could potentially be closed by new management.

“For me, The Leadmill is Sheffield and his work,” Izzard said. “In fact, these are bands, but it can also be a comedy; it can be anything! I put Charles Dickens here, I put “High Hopes”. You can do anything in this space.”