Eddie & Chrissy’s Past, Featured in Stranger Things S4 Flashback Art

A talented comic book artist reinterprets Eddie and Chrissy’s conversation in season 4 of “Very Strange Things” as a flashback scene. The premiere of the last part of the popular Netflix series took place in two volumes. He introduced the audience to new characters such as Eddie Munson and Chrissy Cunningham, as well as a new villain in Vecna/Henry Creel, who, as it turns out, is behind almost all the riots in Hawkins and began using people’s past traumas to create a rift between the Upside Down and reality. However, a cursory glance at what could have been between Eddie and Chrissy caused a wave of emotions among fans.

Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Chrissy (Grace Van Deen) have become favorites among fans of “Very Strange Things”, despite the fact that they died before the end of season 4. Eddie is presented as an outsider, and Chrissy is presented as a popular and beloved student of the support team. Although it seemed that their paths would not cross, they shared a pleasant moment when a frustrated Chrissy turned to Eddie for drugs. The heartbreaking scene of Chrissy’s death affected Eddie throughout season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”. It even influenced his decision to stay inside out and fight. However, many believe that the couple could have had an epic relationship if their time had not been shortened.

Now one illustrator, Rachel Hu, has taken to Instagram to share the memories that Eddie evokes from Chrissy during their first meeting. In this scene, he mentions a high school talent show, which elicits a cute reaction from Chrissy. The artwork presents their conversation as a memory, showing that the two notice each other during the performance and hang out after it. Check out the art of season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” below:

Although Chrissy’s fate in “Very Strange Cases” is determined, fans are still campaigning for Eddie’s return in the fifth season. Theories have already been put forward suggesting that Vecna could turn him into a Cas because of the parallels presented in his shield and the dark symbolism. surrounding his character. Some believe that he was never officially confirmed as dead, despite the fact that Dustin witnessed the moment when he died. Others suggest that once Vecna is defeated, all the lives lost on the Wrong Side, including Barb, will come back to life.

It’s sad that the potential relationship between Eddie and Chrissy never materialized and that the latter had to die in the first episode. Perhaps no one imagined how much fans would react to their storyline, as now the Duffer brothers have discussed regretting the scene of Chrissy’s death. The artist’s clever idea of what could have been for Eddie and Chrissy may give fans some solace. Those who are still interested in Eddie’s future can follow any news regarding the fifth season of “Very Strange Cases”.