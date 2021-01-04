Ed Sheeran’s ex Athina Andrelos marries his doppelganger

Ed Sheeran (29), is that you? Athina Andrelos was given to the world-famous cuddle singer seven years ago – but her love should not last forever.

After a year the lovebirds went their separate ways again. But the Greek gave love another chance and finally found happiness in her new partner Nick. At the couple photos, however, some fans have to look twice – because a certain similarity to Athina’s ex cannot be overlooked!

Athina seems to have a certain prey scheme: fluffy red hair, always a smile on her face and a trimmed full beard – this description fits both Ed and Athina’s newcomers , as can be seen on her Instagram photos. She also made it clear that her current relationship is more than just a stopgap: They celebrated their engagement and are now looking forward to their wedding this year!

Not only Athina finally found the right lid – Ed is now happily taken again . He is with his school friend and current wife Cherry Seaborn (28). The couple just crowned their luck a few months ago with their first child – a young daughter named Lyra.

