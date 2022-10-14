Ed Sheeran talks about the influence of Queen Elizabeth II on his music career

Ed Sheeran spoke about the impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee on his career in 2002 — see below.

During an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the musician recalled how as a child he watched an event dedicated to the celebration of the 50th anniversary on the throne on TV and felt inspired.

“It was 2002, I was 11 years old, and at that time I hadn’t played guitar yet,” he told Colbert. “I was watching it on TV, Eric Clapton shows up and performs the first opening part of ‘Layla’, and I’m like: what is it? He finishes the song, and at that moment I realized that I wanted to be him.

“I want to have a guitar and I want to sing on stage. Then, ten years later, I play the same thing — and I just played what was ten years later. It’s crazy.”

Sheeran performed “The A Team” in 2012 at the Diamond Jubilee celebration and “Perfect” earlier this year at the Platinum jubilee celebration. Elsewhere on the show, Sheeran talked about several meetings with the queen and the story behind the photo that shows them together.

“She was smiling when she met me, but it was very, very early in my career — I released one hit single and played her anniversary,” he explained. “But I was next to a really famous comedian who made a joke while she was shaking my hand, so I have a picture of her, like I’m glad to see me.”

He continued: “I remember Kylie [Minogue] taking me to the queen and saying: “It’s Ed Sheeran,” and the queen is like [shrugs], and then she heard the joke, and then she laughed, and it was a picture.”

Colbert also asked Sheeran about the giant marble statue of a human penis that he gave to Sam Smith after showing the public a photo.

Smith previously spoke about the gift during his appearance on the Kelly Clarkson show.

“It’s actually wild—I thought it was a joke, but it’s a six-foot-two marble penis.”… He weighs two tons, and I’ll have to drag him into my house.”

The singer went on to explain that they “want to turn it into a fountain,” which, as expected, elicited a strong reaction from Clarkson and her audience, before telling the host that they are not even the first of Sheeran’s colleagues gifted with a giant penis statue. “He gives people concrete penises. I’m not the first one—Elton got the first one.”