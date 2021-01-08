Ed Sheeran fan Selena Gomez, embarrassing moment

Poor Selena Gomez! The singer had a very embarrassing time going to see Ed Sheeran play. You may not know it but Selena Gomez has confided that she was in love with Cole Sprouse as a child.

Yes, the 28-year-old American singer has her celebrity crush like everyone else! Be aware, however, that the former Disney Channel star is not the only personality that the young woman admires since she also adores Ed Sheeran. Absolutely fan of the interpreter of Thinking Out Loud, Selena did not fail to go to see him when he gave a concert in Los Angeles a few years ago. Only here, if this show was announced as a memorable evening, the latter lived a very delicate moment.

In an interview for KISS FM UK in 2019, Selena Gomez indeed told a more than embarrassing anecdote: “My friends and I, we love to go to concerts. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl and there was a lot of traffic. . I was very uncomfortable, say, just below the belly “she said before admitting that she couldn’t restrain herself before going to the bathroom” I would say it was the first time I had maybe soiled my pants a little. Embarrassing you said? This urinary incident didn’t stop her from having fun at the concert, however: “I was so excited but I didn’t want to leave. So I just said to myself ‘Ok, I’m going to put a little sweater around my size to be able to enjoy the concert ‘”. A story that is sure to make his fans laugh! In the rest of the news, this gesture suggests that The Weeknd is still in love with Selena Gomez.