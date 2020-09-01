Ed Sheeran became a father: the name of this boy

The pop star (29) reveals with joy that his wife Cherry Seaborn (27) gave birth to a daughter last week.

The newborn girl has already been named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, reports the proud first-time dad on Instagram – under a picture of two tiny socks and a baby blanket.

“She is beautiful and healthy,” writes Sheeran.

The British pop star got engaged to Seaborn in 2018, and in February last year they got married.

The child is the first for the couple, who have been lovers since 2015 and previously went to the same school.

The couple has thus kept the birth secret from the outside world for a few days.

Sheeran states that everything is fine with mother and child. He thanks the health personnel who helped during the birth.

“We are head over heels in love with her,” he writes of his daughter, adding that he and his wife are in seventh heaven.

Seaborn has the benefit of posting the good news on social media. She does not post as often as her husband, but she has shared photos of the two together:

Sheeran is generally careful about sharing glimpses of the private.

“We hope you can respect that we want privacy right now,” the world-famous 29-year-old wrote during the baby announcement.

“Lots of love, so see you when it’s time to come forward again,” he concludes.

Sheeran, known for hit songs such as “Perfect”, “Thinking out loud”, “Shape Of You”, “The A Team” and “Fire”, has been low in the terrain for the past year. Before July last year, he announced that he needed a break from pop life.



