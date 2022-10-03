Ed Sheeran announces North American ‘Mathematics’ tour for 2023

The pop star is going on a world tour of the USA and Canada.

Ed Sheeran shared details of the 2023 North American tour — see the dates below, including information on how to buy tickets.

Next year, the pop star will embark on a Math world tour in the USA and Canada with the support of Khalid, Dylan, Rose Lynn, Kat Burns, Macy Peters and Russ on different dates. This is in support of his latest album “=” 2021, and he will also hear him play songs from his back catalogue.

Tickets will go on sale here next Friday (October 14) at 10:00 Pacific Time (18:00 Moscow time).

Fans can register for early access tickets here (registration closes this Sunday, October 9, at 22:00 Eastern Time / 3:00 Moscow Time, Monday, October 10). Those with American Express cards can also get early access here from next Wednesday (October 12) at 12:00 local time until next Thursday (October 13) at 22:00 local time.

Ed Sheeran’s North American “Math” tour is scheduled for 2023:

MAY

06 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA *

13 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA *

20 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, USA *

27 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, USA *

June

03 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA *

10 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA *

17 – Rogers Center, Toronto, Ontario, Canada ^

24 — FedExField, Landover, Maryland, USA ^

July

01 — Gillett Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA ^

08 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA ^

15. Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan, USA ^

22 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee, USA @

29 — Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, USA @

august

05 — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, USA @

12 – USA Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA @

19 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado, USA @

26 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, USA.

september

02 — BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

09 – Allegiant Stadium Russ, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA +

16. Levi’s ® Stadium, Santa Clara, California, USA.

23 – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, USA.

* = with Khalid and Dylan

^ = with Khalid and Rose Lynn

@ = with Khalid and Kat Burns

# = Khalid and Macy Peters

+ = with Russ and Macy Peters

From other news, it should be noted that Sheeran will enter into a third lawsuit over songwriting, and the musician will appear before a jury on the claim of the co-owner of the property of co-author Marvin Gaye.

The decision was made last month (September 29) by Judge Louis Stanton, senior district judge of the Southern District of New York. According to Billboard, the case will determine whether Sheeran’s hit single “Thinking Out Loud” infringes copyright due to its similarity to Gay’s 1973 single “Let’s Get It On.”

The lawsuit came from Structured Asset Sales, which owns a share in the copyright to the property of Ed Townsend, co-author of the script Let’s Get It On. It was originally filed back in 2016, and the decision on jury participation was made in 2019.