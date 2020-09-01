Ed Sheeran Announces Birth of First Child

Good news comes from British singer, Ed Sheeran. His wife, Cherry Seaborn has just given birth to their first child.

The news was shared by the Galway Girl singer on his personal Instagram, Tuesday (1/9/2020). He distributed portraits of colorful blankets and blue baby socks.

“Hello! A short message from me. I have news to share. Last week with the help of the medical team, Cherry gave birth to our daughter who is very beautiful and healthy,” wrote Sheeran on Instagram.

The 29-year-old added that his daughter was named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Then the condition of the baby and the mother, he continued, was very good after childbirth.

Sheeran also asked several parties to respect his privacy at this time.

“Lots of love and see you when it’s time to come back,” he concluded.

Several netizens also flooded his posts. Not a few of them gave congratulations.

“Good news, congratulations to both of you,” said one of the netizens.

“Congratulations Sheeran and Cherry,” added another.



