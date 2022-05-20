Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn secretly welcome their second child, a girl: we are “over the moon with happiness”

Girl daddy one two! Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have secretly welcomed their second daughter.

“I want you all to know that we have another beautiful girl,” the 31—year-old pop singer “Tremble” signed on Instagram on Thursday, May 19, on a knitted blanket and baby socks. “We are both so in love with her, and happy to be a family of 4.”

The Grammy nominee and his partner, who secretly married in 2019, had not previously announced that they were expecting their second child, almost two years after the 30-year-old Seaborn gave birth to the couple’s first child, Lyra, in August 2020.

“Hello! A little message from me, as I have some personal news that I would like to share with you… Last week, with the help of a wonderful delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, ” Collide wrote the musician on Instagram in September of the same year. “We are totally in love with her. Both mom and baby are feeling amazing, and we are over the moon here. We hope you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love, and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed.”

The native of England and Seaborn kept their baby a secret amid his successful career. However, Lyra is often the first to hear her father’s new music before its release.

“I will be singing [my new songs] to my daughter, who is not my biggest fan. She’s just crying,” Sheeran said during an appearance on Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May 2021. — No, I have something she likes. She really likes “Shape of You”. The sound of the marimba is good, but she doesn’t like something loud or belt-like.”

“I just found out that I really didn’t have a goal other than [music], because when I gave myself a fixed time off work, I didn’t do anything that I liked, because I love making music,” the musical artist noted during an appearance in December 2021 on the Ellen Show DeGeneres on new fatherhood. “And [being a father] has actually given me a purpose and something in life that is actually more important than my job.”

He also spoke about her achievements at that time, noting that Lyra walked and talked “constantly with a piece of bread” in her hand.