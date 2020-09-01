Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn became FATHER

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn announced the birth of their first baby, a daughter. Look what the little girl’s name is!

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are officially parents! The “Shape of You” singer and his wife welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The Grammy winner announced the news with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, September 1, sharing a photo of the baby socks. “It! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you,” the 29-year-old star wrote.

“Last week, with the help of an incredible birthing team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her,” said the singer.

“Both mom and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine,” Sheeran continued. “We hope you can respect our privacy at this time. With much love, I’ll see you when it’s time to return, Ed x.”

This news comes a year after the artist confirmed his marriage to Seaborn on his album No.6 Collaborations Project. On his track “Remember the Name”, Sheeran sings, “Look how the lyrics in this song can get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.”

Ed Sheeran and Cherry keep their marriage private

Although he’s often private about his personal life, Sheeran explained why he decided to open up about his vows during an interview with iHeartRadio’s Charlamagne Tha God.

“It was actually before Cherry and I got married, and I knew we would be married when the song came out,” he said in July 2019.

“So I said, ‘Look at how the lyrics to this song could be twisted / My wife wears red but she looks better without the lipstick.’ And I thought why is someone going to hear that and say ‘Oh, they’re married? ‘and I didn’t know what that would be like. But obviously, it’s already out.

“I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and think, ‘Why the hell are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you’ve chosen me,” Sheeran said.

“And I’m saying all the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me. And that seems incredible to me.” The English musician and Seaborn met when Sheeran was 11 years old and later reunited in the United States.

As Sheeran explained to People in 2017, Taylor Swift helped play a role in the duo’s reunion on July 4, 2015. “I went on tour again and then I went to Taylor’s July 4 party,” she recalled.

“I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘Me too.’ I kind of said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates? ‘ The rest is history, “said the interpreter. Did you like the name of the new baby? Do you think the singer will write songs for his daughter?



