Ed Boon and Fatality to the fighting genre

How Ed Boon revolutionized the fighting genre with Mortal Kombat and brought the debate on violence in video games to the table.

After many weeks of waiting, we already have Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate here, which fulfills many wishes of the fans of the saga: The acclaimed return of Mileena and Rain, the meeting of guest stars from eighties action cinema such as Terminator or Robocop, and the compilation of all the extra content of the last installment of this title. And of course, the hallmark of this legendary title is not lacking: exquisite gore intertwined with a cheeky sense of humor. After his signing, we find Ed Boon who, along with John Tobias, has brought us one of the longest-running and most irreverent sagas. Today at MeriStation we tell you the story of this developer and voice actor.

Pinball as a professional debut

The history of video games has been marked by the debate on violence in video games. In an environment where many of the works require killing to advance, the discussion about how to portray death is natural. And yet there is something liberating about the virtual acts of anger we commit. If we think about references, Mortal Kombat is a saga that not only managed to create an age classification in video games, but also made us appreciate titles with daring content and away from children. Its creator Ed Boon has been at the helm for 28 years to bring us a feast of blood and guts that we never tire of.

Ed Boon (Chicago, 1964) was clear from his adolescence that the development of video games was his vocation, as he recounts in Game Informer. His first games were to the pinball machines of the high school bowling alley, and during this stage he began to become fond of programming: “I had an Atari 800 and I used to program in Basic, and then I learned assembly language, and I got into that world . It was my hobby to figure out how graphics worked and where to write in memory so that a pixel would appear on the screen. That was the thing about the player-projectile graphics. So when I went to school I would think, ‘Well, I like to do this in my spare time, but I will really need a steady job to eat.’ That was my artistic flair. But I got lucky with a job for putting an asterisk on my resume, which gave me a position as a pinball programmer and that led me to video games. ‘Well, I’m going to make video games’ never occurred to me, because then I didn’t even think it could be an option. “



