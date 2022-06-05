Eco set a goal to work with Michael Jackson and even wrote a hit with him

Akon said that the video clip for one of Michael Jackson’s songs really inspired him. The “Don’t Matter” singer said that he became very close to Jackson towards the end of the pop king’s life. the singer gave him gifts.

Michael Jackson’s songs are not very similar to Akon’s songs. Despite this, Jackson and Akon collaborated on a hit released after the death of the King of Pop. Akon told how one of Jackson’s music videos changed his life.

What Akon thought when he saw the video clip for “Thriller”

During an interview with The Line of Best Fit in 2020, Akon named some of his favorite songs, including “No Woman, No Cry” by Bob Marley and “Sweet Child o’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses. He said that “Thriller” was one of his favorite songs and that it inspired him.

When Akon saw the video clip for “Thriller”, he wanted to be like Jackson. Akon never wanted to imitate anyone else until he saw the “Thriller” clip.

“I never thought I’d be working with Michael Jackson, let alone meeting him,” he said. “When I was incarcerated, I made a list of 10 main goals and achievements, and at the top of my list was meeting and working with him for 15 years after the release of my first record.”

Akon reached the goal earlier than planned. “I’ve been working with him for five years,” he said. “I didn’t expect this to happen, but after I achieved it, nothing was impossible, as you could tell me.” Akon co-wrote the song “Hold My Hand” with Jackson.