Echoes Of Mana: How To Pre-Register And Receive Rewards On iOS And Android

Echoes Of Mana: You can now sign up to be the first to try Echoes of Mana, the new installment of the popular action role-playing franchise. We tell you how to do it. Echoes of Mana will be released soon on both Android devices and iOS (iPhone, iPad) in free to play format. This is a new chapter in the long-running Square Enix saga that will come loaded with action and will offer you the opportunity to play both with classic characters from the franchise, as well as to meet several unpublished characters that will make their debut this time. And while it arrives, you can already join the pre-registration of the title, a quick and easy process with which you can obtain exclusive rewards available from the day of its launch.

Echoes of Mana: how to pre-register for exclusive rewards?

The pre-registration process is very simple, as you just have to find the game in the app store of your device and select the corresponding option (“Get” on iOS and “Pre-register” on Android). You can also leave everything ready so that the title is installed automatically as soon as it is available. Here is the link for each version.

A world made up of memories

To date, what we know about the story points to a fragmented world that we can visit through memories and in the shoes of two unpublished protagonists: Kilte and Kilt. In addition, we will have numerous characters from other installments of the saga that we can control in combat. How could it be otherwise, finding the Mana Sword will be one of the great objectives of Echoes of Mana.

Echoes of Mana will be released on Android and iOS devices this year in a free to play format. The title is not translated into Spanish, but you can enjoy it in the following languages: English, German, French, Japanese, traditional Chinese and Korean.