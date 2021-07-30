Echoes: Matt Bomer Casts in New Netflix Miniseries

Echoes: Netflix announced, this Thursday (29), that Matt Bomer will be the male protagonist of Echoes, a miniseries developed by Vanessa Gazy, produced by Brian Yorkey, of 13 Reasons Why. Thus, the actor will star in the episodes alongside Michelle Monaghan, who had already been confirmed previously.

Echoes has been described as a psychological thriller full of mystery, dealing with the lives of two twin sisters who share a very dangerous secret. From a very young age, Leni and Gina switched places, bringing severe consequences for both of them as adults.

While sharing two houses, two husbands and a son, the perfect world they both engineered ends up falling apart when one of them disappears. In this sense, Bomer’s character is Jack, Leni’s husband, who vanishes without leaving any trace behind.

Jack is described as a husband that every woman would like to have, especially since he grew up with his wife and sister-in-law. He is also a witty, loving and very companionable father, masterfully running a successful veterinary clinic.

Echoes: Learn more about Netflix’s new mystery miniseries

In addition to Brian Yorkey and Vanessa Gazy, who lead the practical work with the production, the executive team also has the presence of Quinton Peeples, supervised by Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.

It is not yet known how many episodes will make up the narrative, but it seems that the plot will surprise the audience at all times, especially because the characters do not seem to be trustworthy. For now, no release date has been mentioned for the production.

This isn’t the first project that Matt Bomer has participated in on Netflix. The actor has already been part of the cast of the movie The Boys in the Band, released in 2020, and also of the series The Sinner. He was recently featured in HBO Max’s Doom Patrol and American Horror Stories, a spin-off from American Horror Story.

So stay tuned for more news from Echoes!