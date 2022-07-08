Echo: What to expect from the MCU spin-off “Hawkeye”

Disney+ is in the development stage of the Marvel Echo show, a spin-off of the Hawkeye series. Echo, real name Maya Lopez, appeared in Hawkeye alongside the titular Avenger as a sympathetic antagonist. The introduction of Echo in “Hawkeye”, a new MCU character, serves only as an initial basis for further character development in her spin-off.

Echo’s development is in line with Marvel’s current trajectory in expanding the Marvel Cinematic universe to television. At Comic-Con in San Diego in 2019, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige explained that Phase 4 of the MCU will include numerous TV shows about less focused counterparts of blockbuster heroes such as “Scarlet Witch” and “Vision in Vandavision.” These shows have been available for streaming on Disney+, and so far they have featured a more diverse class of heroes than before on the big screen. “Miss Marvel,” “The Hulk Woman,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “Moon Knight” are all star women or people of color-positive steps towards inclusion in the MCU.

Maya Lopez fits well into this tonal shift for Marvel, and the series may also cause fans a different alarm. Echo’s father was the enforcer of the iconic MCU villain Kingpin and was killed while doing his business, and as a result, Maya became Kingpin’s surrogate daughter. She was doing evil deeds on his behalf, and Fisk made her believe that Daredevil killed her father. She eventually found out that Kingpin was her father’s killer, and then returned home to learn about her indigenous culture to honor her father’s memory. Given her traumatic past, the show “Echo” on Disney+ is likely to tell about Maya’s complex attitude to heroism, villainy and trust in other people. Here’s what MCU fans can expect from the Marvek Echo show on Disney+.

Who is Echo? Explanation of the Deaf MCU Superhero

Maya Lopez is a deaf Native American Latin American, a martial artist with photographic reflexes. This special ability means that she can perfectly mimic the movements of opponents after seeing them. Thus, what makes her an experienced fighter is her talent in movement — she is a dancer, an Olympic—level athlete and a sniper who could possibly become the best overseer-villain of the Black Widow in battle. However, since her “powers” are superhuman and not supernatural abilities, Echo can be defeated by using darkness against her. She cannot copy what she does not see, and therefore is at a disadvantage when her vision is limited.

Maya Lopez turned out to be the original Ronin in Marvel comics, much to the shock of readers who suggested that the “masterless samurai” was actually a Daredevil. She appeared in Daredevil and The New Avengers comics, and her connection to Hawkeye stems from their respective (albeit very different) iterations of Ronin’s persona. Hawkeye’s Ronin in the MCU first appeared in Avengers: Finale. Given the passing of the torch, the pair may end up getting closer in the Marvel Echo show even more than in Hawkeye.

Echo: The cast and crew of the spin-off

Alaqua Cox will play Echo as Maya Lopez. According to Variety, Ethan Cohen and Emily Cohen have been hired to write the script and executive produce the series. Ethan Cohen’s films include “Holmes and Watson” and “Men in Black 3”. His wife, Emily Cohen, has the unique abilities to help Echo become a Native American Jewish woman. She brings to life her experience of working with these overlapping personalities in various published comics. As for the other actors in Echo, Jeremy Renner will play his role of Hawkeye again, although the level of his participation in the spin-off is still unknown. Zan McClarnon was also cast as Maya Lopez’s father, William Lopez.

Although rumors have already been circulating, Marvel confirmed in July 2022 that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will also appear in Echo. They will reprise their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin respectively and should figure prominently in Echo’s story thanks to her existing connection to Wilson Fisk. This will be the first meeting of Daredevil and Kingpin on the screen since Netflix canceled the series “Daredevil”.

Release Date Echo Disney Plus

Details about the Echo’s exact release date are still up in the air, but Disney has announced a release window in 2023. Echo began filming in Atlanta in May 2022, which means it could appear on Disney+ in early 2023 if all goes well. However, for now, viewers will have to be content with the appearance of Echo in “Hawkeye”.

How Hawkeye Created the Echo Spin-off

Details of the plot of “Echo” have not yet been disclosed, but Maya Lopez’s arc in “Hawkeye” gives some clues as to what an additional series might be about. By the end of Hawkeye, Maya found out that Kingpin was responsible for her father’s death, which prompted her to rethink her relationship with the crime boss and her desire to take revenge on Ronin.