Echo Show: Amazon Presents The 2nd Generation Of The Smart Hub

Echo Show: Amazon announced the second generation of the Echo Show line of smart hubs. Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids present enhanced features such as built-in shutters for cameras, aimed at users’ privacy.

In pre-order on North American Amazon, the gadgets will be sent to customers from June 9th. Below, learn a little about each version:

Echo Show 8 – 2nd Generation

The new Echo Show 8 features an enhanced 13 MP camera for video calls. Compatible with Zoom, the sensor has a panoramic view and autofocus that keeps the user in the center of the frame.

With an 8-inch HD display, it brings a new feature that allows users to customize the home screen with personal photos. In addition to the integrated Alexa assistant, the gadget has an ultra-fast octa-core processor.

Echo Show 5 – 2nd Generation

Compact, the Echo Show 5 features a 5.5 inch HD display. With a much lower camera (2 MP), the model is aimed at users who want to use the basic features and Alexa.

The gadget allows you to make audio calls and control other smart devices in the house by voice command. Regarding entertainment, the model has access to streaming services such as Spotify, Netflix and Prime Video.